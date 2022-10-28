Strategic Equity Management Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Equity Management boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.2% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $226.75 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

