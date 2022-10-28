Outfitter Financial LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Outfitter Financial LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,050 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $144.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.87. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

