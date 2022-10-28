Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Orange were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 157,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 2.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 58,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Orange from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Orange from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

NYSE ORAN opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

