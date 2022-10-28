Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,722,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,435,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,758,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,177 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $144.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.87. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.