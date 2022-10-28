Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.6% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $117,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $7,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $144.80 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

