Nicholas Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 623,365 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $160,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 68,247 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 60,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 1,658 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $226.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.41 and a 200-day moving average of $261.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.