Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at $2,150,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 0.8 %

PCVX opened at $41.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.45. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $78,306.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,643.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $247,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $78,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,643.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,401 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

