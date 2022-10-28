Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Textainer Group had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $203.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

