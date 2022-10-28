Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,198 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.0% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 15,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,576 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $226.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.13 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.05.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

