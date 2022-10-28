Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,785 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $226.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.05.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

