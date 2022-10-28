Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,807 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,034 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 13.3% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam increased its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.0 %

MSFT opened at $226.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.41 and its 200 day moving average is $261.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

