Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,490 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.6% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $226.75 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.94.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

