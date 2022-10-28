Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,247 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.5% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.7% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 15,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,576 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% in the first quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $226.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

