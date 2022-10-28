Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Harbor Island Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Harbor Island Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,987 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 8.0% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 15,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,576 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.05.

MSFT opened at $226.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

