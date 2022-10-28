Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is CAPROCK Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,684 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,119,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 21,811.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,237 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.05.

Microsoft Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $226.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

