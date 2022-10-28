MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Stock Position Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,870 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 244,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 179,296 shares during the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.0195 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

