MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Holdings Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MFM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.0195 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

