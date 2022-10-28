Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Masimo by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.93. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.43.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

