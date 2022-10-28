JMG Financial Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $7,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $144.80 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

