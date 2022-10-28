JMG Financial Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Down 2.0 %

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $226.75 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.