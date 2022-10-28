Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.22 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.1% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $144.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.87. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

