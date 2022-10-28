Cwm LLC Sells 5,641 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 9.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in WD-40 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.
WD-40 Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $156.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.31 and a 200 day moving average of $184.71. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $255.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of -0.18.
WD-40 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.67%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 632 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.16 per share, with a total value of $99,957.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,924.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,924.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WDFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About WD-40
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.
