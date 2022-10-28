Cwm LLC Decreases Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 10.6% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 29.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 10.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $148,963. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Middleby Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $136.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.52. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.