Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $226.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

