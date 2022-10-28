Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,341,000 after acquiring an additional 115,168 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,243 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,250,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,337,000 after acquiring an additional 166,164 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,277,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,617 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDAY opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

