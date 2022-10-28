Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 4,134 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,355 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $226.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

