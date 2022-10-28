Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,353 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,509 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.0% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Microsoft by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 15,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,576 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $226.75 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

