Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,119 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 99,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 21.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 32.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 17.9% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $2.61 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Banco Santander Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.