B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,143 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.8% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $226.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.41 and its 200 day moving average is $261.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

