ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 68,247 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 60,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 1,658 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,198 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Trading Down 2.0 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.05.

Microsoft stock opened at $226.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

