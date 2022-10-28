Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $144.80 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.87.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

