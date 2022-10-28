Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 879 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 125.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 35,060 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

KREF opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 430.34, a quick ratio of 430.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $22.44.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.02%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

