Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 10,300 Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of DSX opened at $4.17 on Friday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diana Shipping

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.