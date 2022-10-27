Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,468,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,555,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,783,000 after purchasing an additional 58,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CALM. Stephens boosted their target price on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

CALM opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,540.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.