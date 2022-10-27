Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 905 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 331.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Mizuho upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

