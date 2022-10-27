Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 8,220 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 297.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 45.7% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at $69,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at $153,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTRE stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 1,571.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

