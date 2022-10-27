Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,495 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Trustmark worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trustmark Stock Performance

TRMK stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.81. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

