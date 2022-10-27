Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of M.D.C. worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 65.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 756.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of MDC opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $56.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at $584,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,255.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

