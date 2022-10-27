Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,415 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CSG Systems International worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,421,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth $5,070,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $62.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $66.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $243.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSGS. Benchmark began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

