Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of PriceSmart worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.1 %

PSMT stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average of $69.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $88.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,207 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $517,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,145,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,515,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $517,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,145,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,515,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $664,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,624,934.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,254 shares of company stock worth $5,565,811 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

PSMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PriceSmart Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.