Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of PriceSmart worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.
PriceSmart Stock Down 0.1 %
PSMT stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average of $69.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $88.30.
PSMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.
