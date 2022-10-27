Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 11,660 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,660 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

KAR Auction Services Stock Performance

NYSE:KAR opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $384.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. TheStreet upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

