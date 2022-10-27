Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 403,727 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,492,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,245 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after purchasing an additional 94,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,812 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.65. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average of $60.51.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $221.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.