Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ArcBest worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in ArcBest by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ArcBest by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in ArcBest by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.57. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

