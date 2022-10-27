Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 651.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LNC stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.45%. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

