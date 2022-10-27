Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of NuVasive worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUVA. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 145.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 19.2% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 56,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth $236,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Trading Up 0.5 %

NuVasive stock opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $310.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.83 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

NuVasive Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.