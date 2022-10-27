Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCFS. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in FirstCash by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FirstCash by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Stephens reduced their target price on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.75.

Shares of FCFS opened at $86.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.20. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.87 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

