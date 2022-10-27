Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $1,342,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 33,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $8,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

NYSE BRBR opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $29.09.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

