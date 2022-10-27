Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. Stephens boosted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.00.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

