Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,724 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in BP by 35.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 43,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BP by 22.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after acquiring an additional 351,830 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of BP by 14.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 11,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth about $364,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.28) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.70.

BP stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.57%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

