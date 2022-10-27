Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 51.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,549,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,324,000 after buying an additional 2,555,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,236,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 468.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 499,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 412,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,894,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,486,000 after acquiring an additional 327,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 72.8% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 495,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 208,840 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $29.05 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

